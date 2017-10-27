Jurors hear strongest evidence linking Willis to Bletsch

MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — Testimony in the murder trial of Jeffrey Willis ended abruptly Friday after the defense called the man they’re trying to pin Rebekah Bletsch’s murder on.

Kevin Bluhm invoked his Fifth Amendment right to protect against self-incrimination and did not testify. He was the first witness defense attorney Fred Johnson called to build his case.

Willis, 47, is charged with murdering Bletsch, who was shot and killed while jogging down a road in June 2014.

>>Inside woodtv.com: Day 6 of testimony blog | Complete coverage of the Jeffrey Willis investigation

His defense attorney told Judge William Marietti that Bluhm’s statement to police would help show Bluhm was involved in Bletsch’s murder. However, prosecutor D.J. Hilson said because Bluhm lied to police, his statement is hearsay and worthless.

The judge ended testimony for the day, saying he needs to review Bluhm’s hourslong interview with police to see what, if any part is relevant to the case.

Marietti pointed out in court Friday that there is no evidence so far that Bluhm had anything to do with Bletsch’s murder. In testimony earlier this week, investigators said Bluhm had an alibi that checked out. And Thursday, a DNA expert said none of the evidence he examined matched Bluhm.

A DNA MATCH

Friday morning, jurors heard about the strongest evidence linking Bletsch to Willis.

Michelle Schmitt with the Michigan State Police testified a swabbing of a sex toy and glove found in Willis’ van had DNA that matched Bletsch. Johnson said the DNA mix she found on the sex toy was 4,600 times more likely to have originated from Bletsch than another person, and the DNA on the glove’s exterior was 90 quadrillion times more likely to be from Bletsch than someone else.

Schmitt’s testimony marked the first direct DNA link to Willis and Bletsch. A ballistics expert Thursday testified that rounds found at the murder scene and bullet fragments found in Bletsch’s body matched the Carl Walther P22 gun found in Willis minivan. Another DNA expert testified that the trigger, muzzle and slide on that same gun tested positive for Willis’ DNA.

Willis’ defense attorney again questioned the accuracy of DNA collection and testing, asking why the victim’s DNA wasn’t found on her own sunglasses and earbuds. Schmitt said they only tested a 31-inch section of the headphone cord – not the earbuds themselves. She also explained that someone wearing gloves may not leave behind DNA, and environmental factors like extreme sunlight, rain and snow and bleach would also eliminate DNA.

Willis murder trial: Day 6 of testimony View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Jeffrey Willis, middle, appears for his murder trial at Muskegon County circuit court inside the Hall of Justice on Friday, Oct. 27, 2017. (Cory Morse/Pool) Jeffrey Willis, right, talks with his defense attorney, Fred Johnson, before witness testimony resumes on Friday, Oct. 27, 2017. (Cory Morse/Pool) Muskegon County Prosecutor D.J. Hilson waits for witness testimony to resume during a recess of Jeffrey Willis' murder trial on Oct. 27, 2017. (Cory Morse/Pool) Muskegon County Circuit Court Judge William Marietti presides over Jeffrey Willis' murder trial inside the Hall of Justice on Friday, Oct. 27, 2017. (Cory Morse/Pool) Michelle Schmitt, a forensic scientist with the Michigan State Police, testifies during Jeffrey Willis' murder trial on Friday, Oct. 27, 2017. (Cory Morse/Pool)

>>Photos: Inside the courtroom during Day 6 of Willis trial testimony

WHAT’S NEXT

Jurors were grim-faced as they left the court Friday, facing a long weekend and a possibly longer-than-expected trial.

Testimony is scheduled to resume Tuesday, but Marietti may delay it. Johnson plans to call four or five witnesses to the stand to build his case against Bluhm.

Bluhm is charged as an accessory after the fact in the death of Jessica Heeringa, who disappeared from the Norton Shores gas station where she worked in April 2013. Her remains have not been found.

>>App users: Interactive timeline of Willis investigation

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

