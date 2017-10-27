KCAS Pets of the Week: Ruby Rose and Ken





GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Meet Ruby Rose and Ken, this week’s adoptable pets of the week from the Kent County Animal Shelter.

First, meet Ruby Rose. She’s a 3-year-old American Staffordshire terrier mix who loves people and loves to go on walks. She’s very affectionate, takes treats gently and would do best in a house, not an apartment.

Next, meet Ken. Ken is a 2-year-old terrier mix who was found as a stray. He’s content and happy to meet people and would do well in a home with or without other dogs.

If you’re interested in adopting Ruby Rose, Ken or any other pet at the Kent County Animal Shelter, call 616.632.7300 or visit the organization’s website.

