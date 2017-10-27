Kentwood police seeking help identifying suspect

KENTWOOD, Mich. (WOOD) — Police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a suspect in a series of recent home invasions in Kentwood.

The Kentwood Police Department said it has received reports of a pattern of home invasions happening in the area near 52nd Street and Eastern Avenue.

Police are also reminding citizens to keep their doors locked, exterior lights on and garage doors shut at night, as well as calling police if they see suspicious activity.

Anyone with information on the incidents is asked to call the Kentwood Police Department at 616.698.6580 or Silent Observer at 800.774.2345.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

