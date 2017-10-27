Making your water safe for your family

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The tainted water situation in the Belmont and Rockford areas might have you thinking the safety of your water. Today, we have Tom from Gordon Water Systems here to talk about what you need to know, and how they’re involved right now helping homeowners.

Gordon Water became involved in the PFC contamination in Belmont after the State of Michigan contacted them to address the contamination with a well at the Belmont Armory. Gordon Water Systems discovered a 2-pronged solution: Non-electric Kinetico Catalytic Carbon for the whole house (bathing, brushing teeth etc) & then the Kinetico K5 RO System for all your water you drink or cook with.

Gordon Water Systems does not run water tests themselves. They collect the samples according to protocol set up a testing firm certified by the Michigan Department of Environmental Quality and the Environmental Protection Agency. You can get a test by calling Gordon Water Systems at (616) 776-3800 or go online to gordonwater.com. Results are about 2 weeks after we take the sample.

