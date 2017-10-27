Photos: Day 6 of testimony in Willis murder trial

MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — The prosecution’s final witness testified Friday that a swabbing of two items found in Jeffrey Willis’ van matched DNA from Rebekah Bletsch.

Willis, 47, is charged with murdering Bletsch, who was shot and killed while jogging down a rural Muskegon County road in June 2014.

