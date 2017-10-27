Photos: Day 6 of testimony in Willis murder trial

Published:
Jeffrey Willis, middle, appears for his murder trial at Muskegon County circuit court inside the Hall of Justice on Friday, Oct. 27, 2017. (Cory Morse/Pool)

MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) —  The prosecution’s final witness testified Friday that a swabbing of two items found in Jeffrey Willis’ van matched DNA from Rebekah Bletsch.

Willis, 47, is charged with murdering Bletsch, who was shot and killed while jogging down a rural Muskegon County road in June 2014.

Willis murder trial: Day 6 of testimony

