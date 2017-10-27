Photos: Day 6 of testimony in Willis murder trial

MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — The prosecution’s final witness testified Friday that a swabbing of two items found in Jeffrey Willis’ van matched DNA from Rebekah Bletsch.
Willis, 47, is charged with murdering Bletsch, who was shot and killed while jogging down a rural Muskegon County road in June 2014.
>>Inside woodtv.com: Day 6 testimony live blog | Complete coverage of the Jeffrey Willis investigation
Willis murder trial: Day 6 of testimony
Willis murder trial: Day 6 of testimony x
Latest Galleries
-
Deadly Caledonia Township crash
-
GRAM exhibition for ArtPrize Nine
-
Where Chance Powell lived
-
Boys donate to Degage Ministries
-
High waves on Lake Michigan – Aug. 4, 2017
-
Wyoming water main break
-
O.J. Simpson parole hearing
-
Convis Township oil spill
-
Train hits man in Hartford
-
Casco Township deadly shooting – May 24, 2017
>>Photos: Inside the courtroom during Day 6 of Willis murder trial testimony