Photos: Forest Hills Central vs Mattawan: Oct. 27, 2017

24 Hour News 8 web staff Published:
Forest Hills Central defeated Mattawan 40-14 on Oct. 27, 2017.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Forest Hills Central football advanced to the second round of the playoffs Friday night, defeating Mattawan 40-14.

