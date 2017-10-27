Photos: Grandville vs West Ottawa: Oct. 27, 2017

West Ottawa beat Grandville 33-29 in its first playoff game on Oct. 27, 2017. (Natalie Longroy/WOOD TV8)

HOLLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — Holland West Ottawa was able to sneak by Grandville Friday night, advancing in the state playoffs with a 33-29 win.

Here are some photos from the contest.

