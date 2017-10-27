Plan a fun family getaway at Quality Inn and Suites

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) The fall months can be a very busy time, that leads up to an even busier season – the holidays! Sometimes we feel like we never slow down. Therefore, eightWest found a solution to have a getaway, without going super far. A getaway with indoor swimming, good food, and relaxation.

>>> Take a look at Quality Inn and Suites in Muskegon, in the video above.

Plus, we’re excited to share an fun opportunity to win a trip to this spot, free of charge! The Quality Inn & Suites would love for you to check out their Facebook page, because it’s launching a fun contest where you can win a free night’s stay in a jacuzzi room! Anyone who sends them a Facebook message and says they saw this segment on eightWest, will get entered to win! But you must send the Facebook message by Monday at 9am. They will contact the winner from there.

Learn more: https://www.facebook.com/Quality-Inn-and-Suites-Muskegon-321312731293337/?ref=br_rs

Quality Inn and Suites

1675 E. Sherman Blvd – Muskegon

(231) 739-9092

