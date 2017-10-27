The Great 8: Top plays from Football Frenzy

Related Coverage Football Frenzy: Round 1 of playoffs tonight





GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — This week’s slate of games marks the end of the high school football regular season and beginning of the journey to Ford Field for the state championship.

In the video above, see eight of the best plays from the 2017 regular season Football Frenzy.

No. 8: Muskegon Catholic Central’s Cameron Martinez snagging a one-handed interception out of the air during MCC’s 31-6 win over Frankfort.

No. 7: Kelloggsville quarterback Alex Guzman runs through a slew of would-be tacklers before rumbling into the end zone in a week eight victory over Belding.

No. 6: Forest Hills Central receiver Kyle Basch pins a throw on the back of the defender’s shoulder and brings it around as he hits the ground for a touchdown.

No. 5: Grand Rapids Christian beats Cedar Springs on an improbable touchdown catch by receiver Anthony Ladd in the final seconds.

No. 4: East Grand Rapids quarterback Mikey Malewicz weaves his way through a wave of defenders to the end zone for a 24-yard score.

No. 3: Grand Rapids Catholic Central’s Nate Trudeau goes up and brings down a juggling grab while getting his foot and knee down for the touchdown.

No. 2: Forest Hills Northern executes a new version of the hook-and-ladder for a touchdown.

No. 1: Rockford receiver Eli Haddad palms the ball out of the air and bursts down the field for a touchdown during Rockford’s win at the Big House in Ann Arbor.

