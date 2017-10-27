The importance of natural play for young children

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) As parents, we hear about the importance of play for our children. It allows children to explore, discover, and learn – and today we’re talking about natural play in early childhood.

Kelly Mertes and Lauren Clark are here from Milestones Child Development Center to talk about the benefits of natural playgrounds. Milestones offers a play-based program that engages and furthers each child’s cognitive, language, social, emotional, physical, and creative development. They have installed natural playgrounds that give children get an opportunity to connect with nature. These playgrounds are extensions of the classroom environment and encourage children to build on creativity and problem solving skills.

Locations:

2370 Belmont Center Drive, Belmont (616) 361-0191

8270 Broadmoor Avenue, Caledonia (616) 536-2520

4533 Cascade Road SE, Grand Rapids (616) 942-5002

8101 Moorsbridge Road, Portage (269) 443-2148

http://www.milestonescdc.com/

