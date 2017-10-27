The importance of natural play for young children

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) As parents, we hear about the importance of play for our children. It allows children to explore, discover, and learn – and today we’re talking about natural play in early childhood.
Kelly Mertes and Lauren Clark are here from Milestones Child Development Center to talk about the benefits of natural playgrounds. Milestones offers a play-based program that engages and furthers each child’s cognitive, language, social, emotional, physical, and creative development. They have installed natural playgrounds that give children get an opportunity to connect with nature. These playgrounds are extensions of the classroom environment and encourage children to build on creativity and problem solving skills.
Locations:
- 2370 Belmont Center Drive, Belmont (616) 361-0191
- 8270 Broadmoor Avenue, Caledonia (616) 536-2520
- 4533 Cascade Road SE, Grand Rapids (616) 942-5002
- 8101 Moorsbridge Road, Portage (269) 443-2148