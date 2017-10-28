Celebration of life held for Cora Gonzales

ROCKFORD, Mich. (WOOD) — Lines of visitors walk passed photo boards and a display of flower arrangements.

One read, “11 roses for the 11 years you brought light into the world.”

On Saturday, Rockford Baptist Church was packed with family, friends and the Cedar Springs community.

Cora Gonzales was hit by a vehicle on Oct. 6 on M-57 near Harvard Street in Oakfield Township, west of Greenville.

She was returning home from a candy run across the street. Her injuries put her in the hospital for several weeks.

While she was hospitalized a Facebook page was created by her family titled, “Team Cora.”

The page quickly gained support with over 6,500 follows and was used as a platform for updates on her health and where family announced her passing on Oct. 25.

As people filed through the church on Saturday afternoon, the funeral director hurried to find room to fit the crowd.

The main auditorium and an overflow room filled with nearly 650 people remembering the bright light that was Cora Gonzales.

She was the second student death this month in Cedar Springs Public Schools.

Cedar Springs Superintendent Laura VanDuyn spoke with 24 Hour News 8 earlier this week and said the district is grieving, and that it has been a rough time for all.

“If you can imagine we had Emma Ore pass away a few weeks ago and she was in fourth grade and in the very same building now we have lost Cora Gonzalez, a fifth grader,” said VanDuyn.

VanDuyn says more than 175 students have seen grief counselors this week from the district’s crisis team.

“I cannot tell you how eternally grateful I am because as we faced these tragedies we now have a team that basically mobilizes at the time of crisis and serves our staff and students,” said VanDuyn.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

