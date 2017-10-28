No contact advisory issued after fire in Freeport

FREEPORT, Mich. (WOOD) — The Village of Freeport has issued a no contact advisory for their water following a fire at Ketchum Machine Company.

According to a release on the villages’ website, says a valve failed and fire retardant got into the water. The village has notified the DEQ, and they will post any updates on their website.

Barry County dispatchers say the fire at Ketchum Machine Company started around 6 p.m. Friday. Officials were going door to door to tell residents about the no contact advisory overnight.

Freeport officials say drinking water will be available at the Freeport Fire Department.

This is a developing story. Check back for further updates.

