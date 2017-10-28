Photos: Corgis in the Park 2017

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Corgi lovers all came together Saturday at Riverside Park in Grand Rapids with their four-legged friends dressed up for Halloween.
Here are some photos from the event.
Corgis in the Park 2017
Corgis in the Park 2017 x
Latest Galleries
-
Women, dogs rescued from sea
-
Deadly Caledonia Township crash
-
GRAM exhibition for ArtPrize Nine
-
Where Chance Powell lived
-
Boys donate to Degage Ministries
-
High waves on Lake Michigan – Aug. 4, 2017
-
Wyoming water main break
-
O.J. Simpson parole hearing
-
Convis Township oil spill
-
Train hits man in Hartford