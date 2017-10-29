Albion police investigating after shots fired at car

ALBION, Mich. (WOOD) — Albion police are investigating after shots were fired at a car while a person was inside.

It happened shortly after midnight Sunday in the 600 block of West Erie Street.

Police found multiple spent shell casings when they got to the scene. They also spoke with a person who reported being shot at while sitting inside a vehicle. Police say there were several bullet holes in the vehicle, but they did not say if the victim was injured.

Officers say the suspect fired the shots from a gray vehicle.

Albion police continue to investigate. Anyone with information is asked to call Detective/Sergeant Wygant with Albion police at 517.629.7824 or Silent Observer at 517.629.2700.

