Human bones found in woods near Plainwell

OTSEGO TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A hunter spotted human bones in a wooded area between Otsego and Plainwell Sunday, Allegan County authorities say.

The remains were discovered around noon behind Wyoming Asphalt, off 12th Street north of M-89 in Otsego Township. Investigators spent hours at the scene Sunday.

The bones appeared to have been there for months, the Allegan County Sheriff’s Office confirmed to 24 Hour News 8.

The sheriff’s office said foul play is not currently believed to be a factor, but it is still investigating.

The identity of the body has not yet been released, nor is the cause of death known.

