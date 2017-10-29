Former Grandville HS principal dies following leukemia battle

GRANDVILLE, Mich. (WOOD) — Former Grandville High School Principal Chris VanderSlice has died following a battle with leukemia.

His wife, Tonya, posted the update on his CaringBridge page. Read the full statement below:

“Today, Chris left his broken and battered body to run into the loving arms of his Savior, Jesus. I am devastated and completely heart-broken. My girls are missing their dad already. But Chris is finally free of the cancer that he suffered from for the past four years, and the paralysis that held him back for the past two years. He is no longer freezing cold all the time and weak and worn out from fevers. He is no longer painful, or sedated. He is clear minded. He is whole.

I have little energy to write anything more at this time, but will try to give a more detailed post when I am ready. Please know that I am so very proud of him. The pain I feel is reciprocal to the love I had so undeservedly. The wounds are very deep. He ran a good race, and he never gave up.”