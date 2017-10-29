GR policy would ban immigration status questions

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids officials are looking into whether they should add a policy that would prevent any city employees, including police officers, from asking about someone’s immigration status.

It’s already the practice to not ask about immigration status, officials say; the policy would simply put it in writing.

The Community Relations Commission is still working on the policy, city spokesman Steve Guitar confirmed to 24 Hour News 8 Sunday. The earliest it could go before the full City Commission is next month.

If the policy goes in to effect, the city would still ask about immigration status when hiring and there may be other exceptions.

At a public meeting earlier this year, Grand Rapids Police Department Chief David Rahinsky said his department wasn’t looking for undocumented immigrants and was not pursuing an agreement with federal officials that would allow local officers to act as immigration enforcement.

