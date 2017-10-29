Holland party store robbed of cash, liquor

HOLLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — Police are looking for the man who robbed a Holland party store at gunpoint Sunday night.

The robbery happened shortly before 8 p.m. at the Southside Party Store on Washington Avenue between 32nd and 40th streets.

A Holland Department of Public Safety sergeant on the scene told 24 Hour News 8 a man walked into the store, stole cash and liquor, and then took off headed southwest. It wasn’t immediately clear if he fled on foot or got in a getaway car.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office and Michigan State Police helped Holland DPS set up a perimeter to look for the suspect. A K-9 unit was also called in.

No one was hurt in the robbery.

