Mom jailed for not vaccinating son doesn’t want future shots

PONTIAC, Mich. (AP) — A suburban Detroit mother who served jail time for violating a court order to have her son vaccinated is asking a judge to prevent any future vaccinations.

The Detroit Free Press reports that 40-year-old Rebecca Bredow’s lawyer Clarence Dass says she will have to convince an Oakland County judge that avoiding future vaccinations is “in the best interests of the child.” Bredow opposes vaccines, but her ex-husband, the boy’s father, wants the boy vaccinated.

An Oakland County judge earlier this month sent the Ferndale woman to jail for five days for ignoring a Sept. 27 order to vaccinate the child.

Dass has said in court filings that Bredow “believes that the risks to vaccinations outweigh the benefits.” A judge hasn’t yet scheduled a hearing on Bredow’s latest request.

Information from: Detroit Free Press

