MSU wins exhibition game at Van Andel Arena





GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan State topped Georgia during a Sunday charity game in Grand Rapids.

The Spartans won 80-68 at Van Andel Arena downtown.

Miles Bridges led Michigan State with 21 points, but the highest scorer of the game was Georgia’s Yante Maten with 33 points. Maten is a native of Bloomfield, Michigan.

Michigan State basketball tweeted that Van Andel was completely sold out with 10,699 people in attendance.

Sellout crowd of 10,699 for charity exhibition game. pic.twitter.com/tA8U8Rqn8u — Spartan Basketball (@MSU_Basketball) October 29, 2017

The exhibition game announced last week raised nearly $339,449 for American Red Cross disaster relief, Van Andel Arena managing company SMG said.

Last week, Michigan State beat Ferris State in its exhibition opener at the Breslin Center in East Lansing. The Spartans have one more exhibition game against Hillsdale Friday. The regular season opener is Nov. 10 at home versus North Florida.

