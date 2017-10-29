Suspect cuts through drywall trying to escape KDPS; 2 arrested

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Kalamazoo police say two people were arrested for breaking into a business, and one of them tried to escape by cutting through walls.

Police were called around 10:39 p.m. Saturday by a business owner who saw two people in his repair shop on his surveillance cameras.

Officers set up a perimeter around the building in the 2000 block of Palmer Avenue, and both suspects tried to escape out a side door. One of the suspects, a juvenile, was arrested, but the other ran back into the building.

Police say the second suspect tried to escape by cutting holes through the drywall of adjacent businesses, making it through three or four businesses. A KDPS K-9 tracked him through the building and into a warehouse, where the suspect was found hiding in the rafters. Police say the 19-year-old male surrendered and was taken into custody.

The 19-year-old suspect suffered minor injuries while trying to escape. Police say he was taken to an area hospital, then lodged at the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office for breaking and entering and resisting and obstructing police.

Police say the juvenile suspect was taken to the Kalamazoo County Juvenile Home on the same charges.

