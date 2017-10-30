4 W MI colleges play for hurricane relief

Davenport College, Calvin College
Davenport College vs. Calvin College in an Oct. 30, 2017 exhibition game to benefit hurricane relief.


HOLLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — A doubleheader in Holland Monday featured four West Michigan college basketball teams and raised money for hurricane relief efforts.

The night at Hope College’s DeVos Fieldhouse started with a matchup between Davenport College and Calvin College. Davenport won 68-49.

In the nightcap, Hope played Grand Valley State University. GVSU won that game 84-72.

Ticket sales from the event benefited the American Red Cross.

