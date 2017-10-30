4 W MI colleges play for hurricane relief

HOLLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — A doubleheader in Holland Monday featured four West Michigan college basketball teams and raised money for hurricane relief efforts.
The night at Hope College’s DeVos Fieldhouse started with a matchup between Davenport College and Calvin College. Davenport won 68-49.
In the nightcap, Hope played Grand Valley State University. GVSU won that game 84-72.
Ticket sales from the event benefited the American Red Cross.
Davenport, Calvin, Hope, GVSU play for hurricane relief
