4 W MI colleges play for hurricane relief

Calvin College played Davenport University in an exhibition game on Oct. 30, 2017 where ticket proceeds went to the American Red Cross for hurricane relief. (Natalie Longroy/WOOD TV8)

Calvin College played Davenport University in an exhibition game on Oct. 30, 2017 where ticket proceeds went to the American Red Cross for hurricane relief. (Natalie Longroy/WOOD TV8)

Calvin College played Davenport University in an exhibition game on Oct. 30, 2017 where ticket proceeds went to the American Red Cross for hurricane relief. (Natalie Longroy/WOOD TV8)

Calvin College played Davenport University in an exhibition game on Oct. 30, 2017 where ticket proceeds went to the American Red Cross for hurricane relief. (Natalie Longroy/WOOD TV8)

Calvin College played Davenport University in an exhibition game on Oct. 30, 2017 where ticket proceeds went to the American Red Cross for hurricane relief. (Natalie Longroy/WOOD TV8)

Calvin College played Davenport University in an exhibition game on Oct. 30, 2017 where ticket proceeds went to the American Red Cross for hurricane relief. (Natalie Longroy/WOOD TV8)

Calvin College played Davenport University in an exhibition game on Oct. 30, 2017 where ticket proceeds went to the American Red Cross for hurricane relief. (Natalie Longroy/WOOD TV8)

Calvin College played Davenport University in an exhibition game on Oct. 30, 2017 where ticket proceeds went to the American Red Cross for hurricane relief. (Natalie Longroy/WOOD TV8)

Calvin College played Davenport University in an exhibition game on Oct. 30, 2017 where ticket proceeds went to the American Red Cross for hurricane relief. (Natalie Longroy/WOOD TV8)

Calvin College played Davenport University in an exhibition game on Oct. 30, 2017 where ticket proceeds went to the American Red Cross for hurricane relief. (Natalie Longroy/WOOD TV8)

Calvin College played Davenport University in an exhibition game on Oct. 30, 2017 where ticket proceeds went to the American Red Cross for hurricane relief. (Natalie Longroy/WOOD TV8)

Calvin College played Davenport University in an exhibition game on Oct. 30, 2017 where ticket proceeds went to the American Red Cross for hurricane relief. (Natalie Longroy/WOOD TV8)

Calvin College played Davenport University in an exhibition game on Oct. 30, 2017 where ticket proceeds went to the American Red Cross for hurricane relief. (Natalie Longroy/WOOD TV8)

Calvin College played Davenport University in an exhibition game on Oct. 30, 2017 where ticket proceeds went to the American Red Cross for hurricane relief. (Natalie Longroy/WOOD TV8)

Calvin College played Davenport University in an exhibition game on Oct. 30, 2017 where ticket proceeds went to the American Red Cross for hurricane relief. (Natalie Longroy/WOOD TV8)

Hope College played Grand Valley State University in an exhibition game on Oct. 30, 2017 where ticket proceeds went to the American Red Cross for hurricane relief. (Natalie Longroy/WOOD TV8)

Hope College played Grand Valley State University in an exhibition game on Oct. 30, 2017 where ticket proceeds went to the American Red Cross for hurricane relief. (Natalie Longroy/WOOD TV8)

Hope College played Grand Valley State University in an exhibition game on Oct. 30, 2017 where ticket proceeds went to the American Red Cross for hurricane relief. (Natalie Longroy/WOOD TV8)

Hope College played Grand Valley State University in an exhibition game on Oct. 30, 2017 where ticket proceeds went to the American Red Cross for hurricane relief. (Natalie Longroy/WOOD TV8)

Hope College played Grand Valley State University in an exhibition game on Oct. 30, 2017 where ticket proceeds went to the American Red Cross for hurricane relief. (Natalie Longroy/WOOD TV8)

Hope College played Grand Valley State University in an exhibition game on Oct. 30, 2017 where ticket proceeds went to the American Red Cross for hurricane relief. (Natalie Longroy/WOOD TV8)

Hope College played Grand Valley State University in an exhibition game on Oct. 30, 2017 where ticket proceeds went to the American Red Cross for hurricane relief. (Natalie Longroy/WOOD TV8)

Hope College played Grand Valley State University in an exhibition game on Oct. 30, 2017 where ticket proceeds went to the American Red Cross for hurricane relief. (Natalie Longroy/WOOD TV8)