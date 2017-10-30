5 remain hospitalized following deadly buggy crash

Related Coverage MSP: 3 children killed when pickup hits buggy

EVERGREEN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan State Police say five people, two adults and three children, remain in the hospital following a deadly buggy crash Sunday.

Police said a truck heading eastbound on Condensary Road in Evergreen Township, southeast of Sheridan, hit the rear of the buggy, which was carrying nine people.

Monday, Michigan State Police released updated conditions of the family members who were inside the buggy:

The father, 40-year-old Paul R. Martin, is in stable condition at Hurley Medical Center in Flint.

The mother, 34-year-old Judith M. Martin, is in critical condition at Butterworth Hospital.

Three boys — ages 8, 3 and 2 — are in stable condition at Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital.

An 18-month-old girl has been released from Carson City Hospital

MSP said three children were killed — a 7-year-old girl, 9-year-old girl and an 11-year-old boy.

Authorities are not releasing the names of the children involved in the crash.

The driver of the pickup, a Sheridan resident, was not injured. Troopers said he was cooperative with the investigation.

The crash remains under investigation.

>>Photos provided by The Daily News: Deadly buggy crash in Montcalm County

Deadly Montcalm County buggy crash View as list View as gallery Open Gallery An Oct. 29, 2017 courtesy photo from the scene of the deadly buggy crash. (The Daily News) An Oct. 29, 2017 courtesy photo of the pickup truck involved in the deadly buggy crash. (The Daily News) An Oct. 29, 2017 courtesy photo from the scene of the deadly buggy crash. (The Daily News) An Oct. 29, 2017 courtesy photo from the scene of the deadly buggy crash. (The Daily News)

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

