5 remain hospitalized following deadly buggy crash

EVERGREEN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan State Police say five people, two adults and three children, remain in the hospital following a deadly buggy crash Sunday.
Police said a truck heading eastbound on Condensary Road in Evergreen Township, southeast of Sheridan, hit the rear of the buggy, which was carrying nine people.
Monday, Michigan State Police released updated conditions of the family members who were inside the buggy:
- The father, 40-year-old Paul R. Martin, is in stable condition at Hurley Medical Center in Flint.
- The mother, 34-year-old Judith M. Martin, is in critical condition at Butterworth Hospital.
- Three boys — ages 8, 3 and 2 — are in stable condition at Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital.
- An 18-month-old girl has been released from Carson City Hospital
- MSP said three children were killed — a 7-year-old girl, 9-year-old girl and an 11-year-old boy.
Authorities are not releasing the names of the children involved in the crash.
The driver of the pickup, a Sheridan resident, was not injured. Troopers said he was cooperative with the investigation.
The crash remains under investigation.
>>Photos provided by The Daily News: Deadly buggy crash in Montcalm County
Deadly Montcalm County buggy crash
Deadly Montcalm County buggy crash x
Latest Galleries
-
Deadly Montcalm County buggy crash
-
Women, dogs rescued from sea
-
Deadly Caledonia Township crash
-
GRAM exhibition for ArtPrize Nine
-
Where Chance Powell lived
-
Boys donate to Degage Ministries
-
High waves on Lake Michigan – Aug. 4, 2017
-
Wyoming water main break
-
O.J. Simpson parole hearing
-
Convis Township oil spill