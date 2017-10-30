Authorities seek Rockford arson suspect

ROCKFORD, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities in Rockford are asking for the public’s help identifying and locating an arson suspect.

The Rockford Department of Public Safety is searching for the suspect who started a fire at the Rockford Welcome Center, located at 8 Squires Street Square NE, around 3:30 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 22.

The suspect is described as a man with dark hair and glasses, according to a RDPS news release.

Anyone with information is asked to call PSO Brandon Boelema at bboelema@rockford.mi.us or 616.866.9557. Tips can also be submitted to Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.

