Bodycam video: GRPD officers exposed to white powder

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Body camera footage released by Grand Rapids police shows officers facing a surprise danger while working a traffic stop on the city’s southeast side.

The video was released in response to a Freedom of Information Act request from WOOD TV8. It shows Grand Rapids Police Department officers stopping the driver of a black sedan in September for having a license plate light that wasn’t functioning.

The situation intensified as the man seated in the passenger seat began to act suspiciously. He was seen eating something as officers stood near the vehicle and began reaching for something on his person.

“He’s digging. He’s digging,” an officer is heard saying on the video.

“Get out of the car!” an officer shouted at the suspect.

Shortly thereafter, an officer seemed to notice that a white powder had been thrown about the scene. At least one officer was heard coughing as another alerted dispatchers that paramedics were needed at the scene.

The police are heard pleading with the suspect, asking him to identify what the substance is.

“Is it heroin? It looks like heroin,” an officer can be heard saying in the video.

“It’s not no heroin,” the suspect responded.

“Is it coke or heroin, dude?” an officer said. “Everybody is getting killed from heroin. That’s why we’re worried about it.”

Police later tested the substance and confirmed it was cocaine laced with fentanyl, an opioid that when combined with other drugs has caused fatal overdoses.

Four officers were taken to the hospital for evaluation. All of them were checked out, released and have since returned to duty.

