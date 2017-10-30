Dr. Bengtson breaks ground on new facility

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The Bengtson Center for Aesthetics and Plastic broke ground Friday on a new building at 2155 East Paris Avenue SE. The new Bengtson Center for Aesthetics and Plastic Surgery will anchor the new 41,000-square-foot building to be constructed by First Companies. The team has found that the practice is outgrowing its current MidTowne Street facility due to increasing demand for state of the art cosmetic surgical and non-surgical services in Grand Rapids, so they’re preparing for a 2018 move into a 14,000-square-foot space in the new building.

“We love our current location, office, and atmosphere, but believe it’s time to expand our office for our patients’ comfort and bring all the surgical procedures into the Bengtson Center,” said Dr. Brad Bengtson. “We are grateful that we continue to grow. This new office will allow us the opportunity to continue to provide the most advanced technologies and services to our patients.”

The new offices are expected to be completed by late 2018.

