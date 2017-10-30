Chilly and ebbing rain during trick-or-treating

Related Coverage 2017 Halloween trick-or-treat times for West Michigan





GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Be sure to bundle up those trick-or-treaters Tuesday! Expect wind chills in the 30s and a slight chance of a shower while kids are out getting candy.

The latest dip in the jetstream has allowed chilly air from Canada to flood into West Michigan. This chilly air will likely cause a little late accumulating snow early Tuesday morning away from the lakeshore. Through the day as temperatures warm up into the low 40s, we will see a rain-snow mix transition to rain.

The good news is rain shower activity should taper off right in time for trick-or-treaters to begin around 5 p.m.

Clouds will likely break some across the West Michigan. The moon will be about 85 percent full. Civil twilight is around 7:05 p.m. which means it will be completely dark at that time. However, because of some of the lingering cloud cover, it might seem dark earlier than that.

Blustery conditions that were around on Monday are also expected to improve by the time we get to Halloween evening. Expect winds to be about 5 to 10 mph, which should be good for costumes. But because it will be so chilly, even that light wind will make it feel like the low to mid 30s.

There may be a bit of a trick the morning after Halloween: Some areas could wake up Wednesday to a hard frost.

