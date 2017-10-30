Judge postpones Day 7 of Willis trial testimony

MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — The murder trial of Jeffery Willis in the June 2014 death of Rebekah Bletsch will not continue Tuesday, as was previously planned.

The delay centers around a motion by the defense to admit some statements that Willis’ cousin, Kevin Bluhm, made to investigators. The matter was discussed in court Friday, but the defense didn’t file a motion about it until Monday. Prosecutor D.J. Hilson said he would have a response to the motion filed by the end of the day.

Judge William Marietti’s secretary said the judge is hopeful testimony will resume Wednesday, though it may have to be delayed further if the judge needs more time to decide what, if anything, in the statements is admissible.

Authorities say Willis shot and killed Bletsch, 36, as she jogged near her Dalton Township home. Willis is also charged with killing Jessica Heeringa, who disappeared from the Norton Shores gas station where she worked in April 2013, though a trial for that case has not yet been scheduled.

During Willis’ trial over the past week and a half, the defense has been trying to place blame for Bletsch’s death on Bluhm. Bluhm, who is charged as accessory after the fact in Heeringa’s murder after allegedly telling police he helped Willis bury her body, invoked his Fifth Amendment protections against self-incrimination when the defense called him to the stand Friday.

Defense attorney Fred Johnson then said he wanted to introduce 18 hours’ worth of Bluhm’s statements as evidence. The prosecution argued those statements shouldn’t be allowed, saying they are worthless because in them, Bluhm also admitted to lying to investigators. Marietti chastised Johnson for springing the evidence on the prosecution so late in the trial.

Over the weekend, Johnson narrowed the 18 hours — some 650 pages of transcripts — to just 20 minutes, or 80 pages.

Before Johnson brought the statements up, it was thought the case could go to the jury as soon as Tuesday. Bletsch’s sister said Friday her family was “frustrated” by the delay.

Bletsch’s family still thinks the evidence against Willis, 47, of Muskegon Township, is strong. A ballistics test matched the gun found in his minivan to the one used to kill Bletsch. Additionally, an expert testified Friday, Bletsch’s DNA was found on a sex toy and glove recovered from Willis’ minivan.

