Kentwood mosque threat suspect enters plea

KENTWOOD, Mich. (WOOD) — An Ada Township woman accused of threatening to blow up a mosque has agreed to a plea deal.

Kari Moss appeared in court Monday, where she pleaded no contest to false threat of a bomb, according to court administrators. In return, the court dismissed another charge of false report of terrorism.

Moss was arrested Jan. 2 after allegedly claiming she was armed with a weapon while demanding money from visitors of the At-Tawheed Islamic Center on East Paris Avenue in Kentwood. The center also received a threatening email under a different name Moss sometimes uses.

Moss had previously claimed she was being religiously discriminated against while in jail and wanted to press charges against jail officials.

Her mother said Moss is mentally ill. She said she tried to get her daughter help weeks before the incident, but the mental health system failed her. Moss has been living with her mom since she was diagnosed as bipolar and schizoaffective seven years ago.

Moss is expected back in court for sentencing Dec. 12.

