Make that first impression count

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Women know, we rely on each other for a lot. We go to each other for friendship, advice, and support – and this week there’s a special event aimed at helping women in the work place. Jill Wallace is here from Goodwill Grand Rapids, along with Lindsay Jarvis from an organization called Women in Lodging.

>>> Take a look in the video above.

Women in Lodging is holding their first event at Goodwill’s Ivanrest Store on Thursday, November 2 from 5:30 7:00PM. There will be professional headshots, makeup station, appetizers, and more. Goodwill is excited to showcase great professional finds without breaking the bank and tips for putting together fab fashion finds for making that first impression count!

Women in Lodging is a professional career advancement organization for women in the lodging and tourism industries who live and work in the state of Michigan. Women in Lodging is a subsidiary of the Michigan Lodging & Tourism Association (MLTA) and has chapters throughout the state, including Grand Rapids, Detroit, Lansing, and Northern Michigan.

Women In Lodging: Grand Rapids – The Power of Presence

Thursday, 2 November 2017 –

5:30pm to 7:30pm

Location: Goodwill Industries, 4640 Ivanrest Ave SW, Grandville, MI 49418

Price to Attend: General Admission: $15, Student: $10

Join Grand Rapids Women In Lodging on November 2, 2017 for The Power of Presence. This event will allow you to network and educate you on how to unlock your potential to put your best foot forward in the workplace. There will be information regarding professional branding, style tips, makeup tricks, and a panel of powerful, successful women in leadership positions. Kathleen Ponitz and Bridget Clark Whitney will speak of their success stories on how they were able to overcome adversity to reach their goals! They will be available for a Q&A session.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

