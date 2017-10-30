Man pleads guilty in deadly attack on pregnant woman

Related Coverage Man charged with murdering pregnant woman in 2015

MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — A man who stabbed a pregnant woman after breaking into her Muskegon Township apartment has pleaded guilty to open murder.

The Muskegon County Prosecutor’s Office says Christopher Howard appeared in Muskegon County Circuit Court Monday where he entered his plea in connection to the June 2015 murder of 21-year-old Dominique Deshay Oneal.

Oneal was six months pregnant when she was stabbed multiple times in the stomach at her home at Quail Meadows Apartments in Muskegon Township. The father of her unborn child was the one to discover her dead that morning and call 911.

Oneal’s unborn child did not survive. She left behind a son and daughter.

The Muskegon County Prosecutor’s Office announced charges against Howard in January, after his fingerprints were taken in connection to a domestic violence case and matched the prints found at the scene.

The judge will decide Tuesday if Howard will be convicted of first- or second-degree murder, and if he’s guilty of assaulting a pregnant woman, causing the death of the fetus, the prosecutor’s office confirmed.

