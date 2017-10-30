Meeting to discuss Briggs Mill Dam after breach

Related Coverage Breach at Briggs Mill Dam in Paw Paw





PAW PAW, Mich. (WOOD) — Village leaders are discussing options to move forward after a century-old dam was breached following heavy rainfall.

Monday night, residents are invited to attend a special meeting where Paw Paw council leaders will share how they will possibly fix the Briggs Mill Dam. The special meeting will begin at 7 p.m. at Paw Paw Township Hall on Gremps Street.

A portion on the south end of the dam failed on Oct. 15 after one of the largest rain events the area has seen in decades.

Village leaders will talk about options to repair the damage that has already been done to the dam. Residents will also hear from the village’s engineering firm. The company will share the results from its recent soil tests, which will help pinpoint what options may be best.

There are several possibilities for the next steps.

One option includes installing large, metal sheeting across the area where a cement chunk broke off after the rain. Officials said that there would be a slit cut into the metal and this option will allow the dam to handle more water than before.

Another change would use large rocks and limestone to stabilize the breached area. That option would slow the current as it travels to the dam.

24 Hour News 8 will post updates as discussions continue and a decision is made.

Water rushes out of Briggs Pond after the Briggs Mill Dam breached on Oct. 15, 2017. Water rushes out of Briggs Pond after the Briggs Mill Dam breached, Sunday, Oct. 15, 2017. (Courtesy: Casey Sons) Water was redirected after Briggs Mill Dam in Paw Paw breached on Oct. 15, 2017. Water from Briggs Pond flows into Maple Lake following the Briggs Mill Dam breach in Paw Paw. (Oct. 15, 2017/Courtesy: Casey Sons) Downriver from the Briggs Mill Dam in Paw Paw after it breached on Oct. 15, 2017. Briggs Mill Dam in Paw Paw before it breached on Oct. 15, 2017.

