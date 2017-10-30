No contest plea in case of metal in bread

MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — A man who authorities say put metal into bread at a Norton Shores bakery earlier this year has entered into a plea agreement.

Muskegon County court records show that during a pretrial hearing Monday, Adam Brooks pleaded no contest to a charge of placing harmful objects in food. A charge of poisoning food was dropped.

Brooks, 22, was arrested in March. Authorities say he put pieces of a metal cooling rack into bread at R.W. Bakers Co. Other employees reported Brooks. None of the bread was sold.

A no contest plea is not an admission of guilt but is treated as one at sentencing, which is scheduled for Dec. 6.

