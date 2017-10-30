Driver sought in deadly Van Buren Co. hit-and-run crash

WAVERLY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are searching for a driver who hit and killed a pedestrian in Van Buren County Monday.

It happened around 8:30 a.m. in the 39000 block of M-43 in Waverly Township, north of Paw Paw, according to Van Buren County Dispatch.

Dispatchers said the victim is believed to be a man. They didn’t have any information regarding the victim or a suspect vehicle.

Investigators are still on scene. Drivers are advised to avoid the area and seek an alternative route.

