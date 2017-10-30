Plans change for GR’s former Mangiamo restaurant

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Plans are changing for the iconic mansion in Grand Rapids’ East Hills neighborhood that was once home to Mangiamo.

The Gilmore Collection restaurant at 1033 Lake Drive SE served its last meal in August. At that time, its owners announced they wanted to transform the 1870s mansion, carriage house, and 3.5 acre space near East Grand Rapids into a catering and event venue, dubbed “Paddock Place.”

Now, those plans have changed.

A letter from Greg Gilmore to the Historic Preservation Commission Advisory Board requests a meeting to discuss changing up the plan by “returning it to its glory days of Paddock Place Estates.”

>>PDF: Paddock Place Estates preliminary site plan

The preliminary site plan included in the letter includes 32 new two- and three-bedroom townhouses on the property, separating the mansion into four units and splitting the carriage house into two units.

So far, the Gilmore Collection has not responded to 24 Hour News 8’s request for comment on the revised proposal.

