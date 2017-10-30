Racist graffiti found on Grand Rapids elementary school

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids police are investigating racist graffiti found on the side of an elementary school building.

The message found painted on the side of Harrison Park Elementary School Sunday included the N-word, district spokesman John Helmholdt confirmed.

A photo of the graffiti spread across social media, prompting the following statement from Helmholdt:

“This hateful, discriminatory language has no place in our society. We are contacting the Grand Rapids Police Department and will be working with them to conduct a full investigation into this matter. If we find out who vandalized our property and advanced hateful, racist language that violates our laws, we will have them prosecuted to the fullest extent.”

Helmholdt said the graffiti has since been removed from the wall of the building, which is located near Alpine Avenue and Richmond Street NW. Officers say a police report about the vandalism was filed Sunday.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

