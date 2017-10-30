Search for stabber leads to lockdown in Norton Shores

NORTON SHORES, Mich. (WOOD) — A Norton Shores school is on lockdown and neighbors are being asked to stay inside as police search for a stabbing suspect.

The stabbing happened Monday in the 200 block of Aue Road, according to Norton Shores police. The victim’s condition is unclear.

Ross Park Elementary school located nearby is on lockdown as police comb the area for the suspect, who officers say ran after the attack. Officers plan to escort day care students from the building as their parents arrive.

All residents in the area are being asked to lock their doors and remain inside until further notice.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates on woodtv.com throughout the day.

