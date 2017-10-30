Student injured when bus collides with SUV in Greenville

GREENVILLE, Mich. (WOOD) — One student was injured in a Montcalm County crash involving a school bus and SUV.

It happened around 8 a.m. Monday on M-57 at South Bower Street in Greenville.

The Greenville Department of Public Safety tells 24 Hour News 8 the bus was loaded with students heading to the elementary school when the crash happened. The student who was injured was taken to the hospital as a precaution, according to officers.

It’s unclear what led to the crash, which dispatchers previously called a “fender-bender.”

