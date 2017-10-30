‘The Voice’ judge Blake Shelton to perform in GR

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — One of the judges on NBC’s “The Voice” will soon be putting on a show in Grand Rapids.

Blake Shelton will perform at Van Andel Arena on Feb. 22, 2018, according to a Monday announcement from the venue. He’s expected to showcase fan favorites as well songs from his new album, “Texoma Shore,” which will be released Friday.

Shelton’s “Country Music Freaks” tour will include performances by Brett Eldredge, Carly Pearce and Trace Adkins. Tickets start at $54.50 and will go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 10 at the Van Andel Arena and DeVos Place box offices, as well as on Ticketmaster’s website and by calling 1.800.745.3000.

Purchasers will be limited to six tickets per order. All online buyers will receive a free Shelton album.

Catch Shelton on “The Voice” every Monday and Tuesday at 8 p.m. on WOOD TV8.

