17 tips to keep your trick-or-treaters safe

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – It’s Halloween, and when kids hit the streets as it’s getting dark it could also be wet and rainy. So, it’s a good idea to take some steps to keep them safe. Jennifer Hoekstra is with the Safe Kids Coalition and offers up some advice.

17 tips for a safe Halloween:

Make sure the costume is flame-resistant. For example: if you’re purchasing a costume including masks, beards and wigs that go with them – check that they are labeled “flame resistant.” Avoid costumes with big or long sleeves, flowing skirts or scarves. Many times people light jack-o-lanterns or have bonfires on Halloween, so having a close-fitting costume helps minimize the chance it will catch on fire. Check that your child’s costume is short enough. This will help prevent your child from tripping and injuring him or herself. Buy or make costumes that can be seen in the dark. If your costume is not reflective, add reflective tape that will glow when headlights shine on it. Make sure your child carries and uses a flashlight. Also, if you haven’t used the flashlight in a while, test it before Halloween Eve. Wear good walking shoes. Walking in the dark is challenging and it is easy for children to trip and fall. Encourage your child to wear comfortable, well-fitting shoes. Make sure your child can see. If your child is wearing a mask, make sure it is secured properly so it will not cover his or her eyes. Also, headwear should also be secured so it does not slip down over your child’s eyes. Consider non-toxic face paints or cosmetics instead of a mask. Masks pose a safety risk because they can slip and restrict breathing or obscure vision. If a mask is used, make sure it has large eyeholes and fits securely. Check all costume accessories. Make sure all materials used are soft or flexible, including any type of weapon, such as a sword. Always cross at the corner and be sure to make eye contact with drivers before crossing. Make yourself as visible as possible! Young children should stay with an adult. Plan and review a route that is acceptable for older children who are trick or treating alone. Agree on a specific time when they should return home. No running. Also, do not walk between parked cars, in the street or in other people’s yards. When going to the door to trick or treat, watch for jack-o-lanterns, Halloween décor, or any furniture that might present a danger. Do not to eat any candy or treats before an adult has carefully examined them at home. Only trick or treat at homes where you know the residents and make sure their outside lights are on, so you know trick-or-treating is welcome. Teach your children how to call 9-1-1 if they have an emergency or become lost.

