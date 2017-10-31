2 GRPS schools off state’s priority list

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — For the second year in a row, Grand Rapids Public Schools had schools removed from Michigan’s priority schools list.

This year, Coit Creative Arts Academy and Dickinson Academy have been removed from the list after six were taken off in 2016.

The list includes schools that have been in the bottom five percent at least once over the past four years.

GRPS has made a concentrated effort since instating the GRPS Transformation Plan, aimed to reshape the district and help the struggling schools within it. In March, the district announced its graduation rates have increased nearly 50 percent since launching the plan.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

