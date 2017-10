Fire crews from multiple departments have responded to a structure fire on the 700 block of Ranney Ave. in Greenville.

The building is abandoned and no one has been hurt in the fire, according to dispatchers.

According to the commercial alliance of realtors, the fire is at the former Northland Refrigeration Plant.

24 hour news 8 has a crew on scene.

Stay with us for updates, on air and online.

