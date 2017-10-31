Fans turned filmmakers ‘Remember the Alamo’ in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Visitors to downtown Kalamazoo can once again catch a movie when the AMC Kalamazoo 10 opens its doors, but not everybody is excited about the new theater.

That’s because it’s moving into the same space Alamo Drafthouse Cinema once occupied.

“A movie theater is a movie theater for most people,” said Chad Campbell. “You can go to one or you can go to the other. They’re pretty much the same. But there was something about the Drafthouse that set it apart and made it a firm part of this community, and to take it away was a big deal.”

Campbell and Tyler Mayes say they were shocked when they heard the Alamo Drafthouse Cinema was closing.

“The Alamo, it was a very interesting place,” said Mayes. “It was different than any other movie theater I’ve been to.”

As fans, they decided to capture the end of an era in Kalamazoo. That’s how “Remember the Alamo” was born.

“’Remember the Alamo’ is a film that takes place from the start of the announcement that the Drafthouse was going to close to the final day that they locked the doors,” explained Campbell.

Mayes directed the film; Campbell wrote and produced it.

“There’s a much deeper layer to the film than just, we love this movie theater,” Campbell said. “It’s also a look at what is happening emotionally to people because of a business closing.”

A closing of one era is also ushering in a new one for downtown Kalamazoo. AMC Theaters is opening AMC Kalamazoo 10 in the same location. It’s spent a couple months renovating the space, adding recliners and upgrading concession stands.

Although Campbell says he’ll try AMC, he’s convinced the new theater won’t offer the same feel as the old one, which included food and drink with tables, independent films and documentaries, along with sing-alongs.

“[AMC] is a Walmart compared to the Alamo, who was the Trader Joe’s,” he said.

AMC has not yet responded to 24 Hour News 8’s request for comment regarding this story.

“Remember the Alamo” debuts Friday at 8 p.m. at the Epic Center. Admission is free, but patrons planning to attend the premiere are asked to register online.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

