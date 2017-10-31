GR court offers online traffic citation dispute system

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids drivers are now able to dispute traffic citations online instead of going to court.

The new service is offered on the 61st District Court’s website, which allows for an online review of the citation by a police officer and magistrate.

According to a city release, over 150 cases have been submitted for consideration, and 83 percent of the cases that have gone through the system were approved for reduction. Since starting the project in May, over $15,000 has been collected through the system.

Citations reviewed online go through the same process of review as in court, but don’t require the charged party to go to the courthouse.

To find out if a citation is eligible for the online review, visit the 61st District Court website.

