Grand Rapids teacher suspended for grabbing student

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A teacher with Grand Rapids Public Schools was suspended for grabbing a student and removing them from the classroom.

GRPS confirms that Kent Hills teacher Robert Spaeth put his hands on a fourth-grade student during class on Oct. 12.

In a Facebook video, the student said the teacher choked him and called another student a racial slur. The district said its investigation found neither claim to be true, but the teacher’s actions violated the district’s code of conduct.

The district says the minute it learned about the allegations, it followed its procedures “by the book” and placed Spaeth on administrative leave. GRPS said it held a disciplinary hearing a week after the incident and suspended the teacher for three days after its internal investigation was complete.

The district says Spaeth is still employed by the district, but has not returned to work since the incident because of personal matters.

Police and the prosecutor’s office also investigated the incident and determined the assault did not rise to the level of charges.

