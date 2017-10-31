Halloween best time for parents to sign up for Smart911

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. (WOOD) — A county in West Michigan has a unique system that can help keep kids safe on Halloween.

Smart911 is a service which allows people to build a profile that dispatchers can see when you call during an emergency. Ottawa County has been using it for a few years, but officials say Halloween is the time to sign if you haven’t already.

Authorities want families to take a picture of their children in their costumes and upload it to their profile. It will allow them to know what authorities are looking for if the child goes missing on Halloween.

“This way you have a piece of mind that if your child gets lost for some reason, we have a picture of them with the actual costume that they’re in. So that the first responders and any other volunteers that we send out to help locate this child, they actually have the costume that they were at the time,” said Executive Director of Ottawa County Central Dispatch Authority Tim Smith.

You can create a free Smart911 profile online.

