Hope College students march to support DACA

HOLLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — Hope College students organized a march Tuesday in support of Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals.

The march began at Pine Grove in the heart of Hope’s Holland campus and ended at city hall.

March organizers say their goals were to raise awareness about issues of immigration and show support for students and community members affected by the decision to end DACA.

“I think all of us are affected by this,” march organizer Alejandra Gomez Limon said. “Because whether it’s people in the Holland community, our families back home, the positive impact they make in our communities is going to be wiped away.”

DACA protects immigrants who came to the United States illegally as children.

The program won’t officially end until early 2018. In September, the Trump administration announced plans to end DACA, giving Congress six months to come up with a legislative fix before the government stops renewing permits for people already covered by the program.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

