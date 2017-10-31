Kentwood police continue home invasion investigation

Related Coverage Kentwood police seeking help identifying suspect

KENTWOOD, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are still searching for suspects in a series of home invasions in Kentwood.

The Kentwood Police Department has reported 18 owner-occupied home invasions in the morning hours. The suspect could be driving a silver or gray SUV, police said.

Police said there was a pattern of home invasions happening in the area near 52nd Street and Eastern Avenue.

Homeowners are asked to keep their doors and garages locked and their homes lit up, and to call police if they see anything suspicious.

Anyone with information on the incidents is asked to contact the Kentwood Police Department at 616.698.6580 or Silent Observer at 800.774.2345.

