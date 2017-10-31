Judge deciding if cousin’s statements can be used in Willis trial

MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — Statements Jeffrey Willis’ cousin made to investigators will be the focus of a court hearing scheduled for this afternoon in Muskegon.

Debate over whether Kevin Bluhm’s statements can be introduced as evidence has stalled Willis’ trial for the murder of Rebekah Bletsch.

Bluhm is charged as an accessory after the fact in the murder of Jessica Heeringa, who Willis is also charged with killing.

Over the course of the trial, Willis’ defense has been trying to pin Bletsch’s murder on Bluhm. When called to the stand Friday, Bluhm took advantage of his Fifth Amendment protections against self-incrimination.

It was after that defense attorney Fred Johnson said he wanted to introduce Bluhm’s statements to police. He originally wanted to admit 18 hours’ worth of statements but narrowed that down to about 20 minutes over the weekend.

Johnson filed a motion to introduce the evidence Monday. Judge William Marietti needed to review the transcripts of the statements before deciding what, if anything, was admissible.

Muskegon County Prosecutor D.J. Hilson is arguing the statements shouldn’t be allowed because Bluhm admitted to lying to investigators, which Hilson said made everything he had to say worthless.

It’s likely we’ll get a ruling on the evidence today because testimony in the Bletsch trial is scheduled to resume at 10:30 a.m. tomorrow.

Bletsch, 36, was shot three times in the head as she jogged near her Dalton Township home in June 2014. Willis, 47, of Muskegon Township, was arrested nearly two years later after authorities said he tried to abduct a teen girl walking along the road in Fruitland Township.

Several months later, Willis was charged with the murder of Heeringa, who police say was abducted from the Norton Shores gas station where she worked in April 2013. Her remains have not been found.

