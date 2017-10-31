MSP: Man shoots at officer, arrested

COLON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A man was arrested Tuesday after allegedly shooting at a police officer south of Colon.

It happened at a home in the 32000 block of Eleanor Drive, between Lakeshore Drive and Manor Road in Colon Township.

Michigan State Police say troopers were called there around 4:30 p.m. on a report of a suicidal man with a gun. When they arrived, the 33-year-old man refused to talk to them. When a family member showed up and tried to talk to the man, he apparently threatened to kill the family member and himself.

He then started shouting at emergency responders and fired a single shot at an officer, MSP says. The officer was not hit and no one was hurt.

MSP said the man then came out of the house, still holding his gun. There was a short standoff that ended when the man dropped his gun on the ground. When he tried to run back inside, a trooper and St. Joseph County sheriff’s deputy stopped him from barricading himself inside. Officers used a stun gun on the man, after which he was taken into custody without further incident.

The man, whose name was not released Tuesday, was jailed on a charge of attempted murder of a police officer.

